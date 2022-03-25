BERC concludes 4-day public hearing on gas price hike

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has concluded its four-day public hearing on 117 per cent price hike proposals of gas distribution companies, Gas Transmission Company and Petrobangla on Thursday saying that "around 20 per cent price hike would be justified."

In the last day of the hearing, two distribution companies including Jalalbad and Karnaphuli Gas distribution company's pleas were discussed at BIAM auditorium in the city. Both the companies have sought around 117 per cent tariff hike.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, members Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Bazlur Rahman and Mohammad Abu Farooq were present at the hearing.

BERC raised questions over the KAFCO's gas price and asked the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd to sit with them over the issue in post hearing.

The BERC will give its verdict within next 90 days as per BERC Act.

In his concluding remark, BERC Chairman

said illegal connections, pilferages, in accurate hitting value, low pressure and implementation of development projects were the major issues that were discussed here but consumer's issues were not discussed by the distributing agencies proposals.

"The interest of the people is the first", he said adding, and the social impact of the price increase should have been included on the price increase applications, unfortunately, the gas companies have overlooked it", he remarked.

BERC Chairman said the interest of the masses should be considered first before taking any decision.











