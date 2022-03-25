Fuel price a global issue: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday said the government would procure fuel to match with the primary fuel price as the four-to-five times higher price in the global market has posed a new challenge.

"Fuel price is a global issue. We are passing through a very crucial time as it's a rocket jump. The whole world is experiencing its shockgas, oil, furnace oil or coal everything is very precious now. I could only say we are working on it," the State Minister said.

He said this while exchanging views with

reporters after the Power Division's receiving of 'Independence Award-2022' from the government.

India has increased oil price by 4 times, Pakistan 3 times and everyone knows about the Sri Lanka's situation. The Europe is suffering a lot too although they are rich. Actually this is a horrible situation. Everyone should be very cautious about saving everything including electricity, he said.

The Power Division was given the Independence Award 2022 for successfully bringing 100 percent of the country under the electricity coverage by increasing the daily power generation capacity to 25,514 megawatt.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave away the highest national award to nine distinguished individuals and two organisations including the Power Division in recognition of outstanding contribution to their respective fields.

"We hope we will be able to attain our target by 2024," he said adding that this summer will create a new demand for 1500 MW electricity with people performing Tarabi and eating Sehri in the holy month of Ramadan during the sultry summer.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Power Development Board Chairman Belayet Hossain and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain were present on the occasion.

"Now, we'll all work to ensure uninterrupted electricity at affordable tariff," he said adding that the government's next challenge is to ensure uninterrupted electricity at affordable price for all," State Minister said.

Nasrul gave thanks to the officials and employees of the Power Division and all utility agencies saying that after the achievement of the goal to ensure 100 percent access to electricity, peoples' expectation has gone up. "Now people want quality power at an affordable price."

He said the ministry will now give its all efforts to achieve the goal of uninterrupted electricity at an affordable price.

However, he said, the gas or power price hike issues lies with the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory commission (BERC).









