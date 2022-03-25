Genocide Day today





Bodies of unarmed Bengalis killed by Pakistani occupation forces at a killing ground on March 25, 1971. file PHOTO

This year, the government has declared a countrywide one-minute 'blackout' from 9:00pm to 9:01pm for observing the Genocide Day, March 25.

According to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the symbolic 'blackout' represents the brutal massacre by Pakistani occupation forces on Bengalis on the night of March 25 in 1971.

The key point installations (KPIs) and essential establishments will be exempt from the programme.

In a press release, the Ministry on Thursday said, "No decorative lighting can be done on this night."

The government imposed restrictions on illuminating any government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and structures on the night of March 25.

The Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) unanimously adopted a resolution to observe the March 25 as the 'Ganohotya Dibos (Genocide Day)' on March 11 in 2017.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, unanimously endorsed the decision on March 20 in 2017.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued messages on the eve of the Genocide Day.

This year, the government and political, social and cultural organisations, including Awami League, have taken different programmes on the occasion as the deadly coronavirus outbreak is now controlled. But, the programmes would be arranged following the health guidelines.

The national dailies have published special supplements and television channels are airing special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

On the black night of March 25, the Pakistani military junta carried out mass killings in Dhaka as part of its blueprint to thwart Awami League's assumption of office following the victory in the 1970 elections.

During the attack dubbed as 'Operation Searchlight,' the Pakistani forces mercilessly killed Bengali members of the then East Pakistan Rifles

and police, students, teachers, and the common people. They killed people indiscriminately, set houses and properties on fire and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction.

A discussion will be held on the 'Ganohotya Dibos (Genocide Day)' at 10:00am at Liberation War Museum marking the day. Cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya (musical drama)' based on the Liberation War will be organized across the country.

According to the programmes, discussion meetings will be arranged at all the educational institutions, including madrasas, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will recall memories.

Rare photos and documentaries on mass killing will be exhibited on the premises of all city corporations including Dhaka. Discussions will also be arranged at district and upazila levels marking the day.

Special munajat will be offered at all the mosques and other religious institutions, seeking eternal peace for martyrs, who were killed on March 25 in 1971.

All Bangladesh missions abroad will also observe the day paying rich tributes to the martyrs of March 25 in 1971.

In his message, the President said the brutal genocide carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on March 25 is a barbaric and tragic incident in the history of the Bengali nation.

He recalled with deep respect the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Liberation War.

In her message, the Prime Minister said March 25 is the most dreadful day in the life of the Bengali nation.

On this day in 1971, one of the most horrific and brutal genocide of the world history took place in Bangladesh, she added.

Hasina paid homage to the greatest Bengali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders, and martyred freedom fighters whose supreme sacrifice has given the nation an independent Bangladesh.

She said the observance of March 25 as Genocide Day would be regarded as nation's memorial of eternal respect and testimony to the martyrs of the Liberation War.











