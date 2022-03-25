Dhaka, Moscow to keep transactions, trade uninterrupted: Russian envoy

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy on Thursday said his country and Bangladesh are working out modalities to keep transactions and trade uninterrupted, avoiding SWIFT system following the Ukraine crisis.

He said different options are being considered, including swap of national currencies and usage of third country's banks but did not want to go into the details of this work.

The Russian ambassador made the remarks at a

press conference at the Russian Club highlighting Bangladesh-Russia economic cooperation and its development.

The press conference titled "One month of the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine: causes and results. The world of post-truth" covered five key areas - the background of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's diplomatic efforts aimed at avoiding the conflict, the results of the Russia's special military operation, role of the West in the militarization and Nazification of Ukraine, economic consequences of the conflict and Russia-Bangladesh relations in a new reality.

Responding to a question on Bangladesh's voting at the UNGA on March 2, the Russian envoy said they highly appreciate Bangladesh's "responsible and balanced" attitude towards the resolution.

"We express our gratitude to the Bangladeshi side for its neutral position taken despite the enormous external pressure during the said voting," he said.

The ambassador said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen very specifically defined the motives behind Bangladesh's abstention. "So, I have nothing more to add."

Responding to a question Mantytskiy said construction of the Rooppur NPP is on schedule and the project will be implemented in accordance with previously approved plans. "All operations are being carried out on schedule."

In 2021, he said, the dome of the inner containment was assembled at Unit 1, the reactor vessel and reactor plant equipment were installed, in February of this year while welding of the reactor coolant pipeline was completed.

Deaerator has been installed in the machine room and installation of the polar crane was completed at Unit 2 in November 2021, said the Ambassador, adding that the reactor vessel and steam generators are scheduled to be mounted by the end of the year.

Construction of a training centre for the operational personnel of the Rooppur NPP is at its final stage, he said.

Active work is currently underway on the installation of the key thermal and mechanical, electrical equipment and process pipelines, said the Russian envoy.

With respect to a question concerning possible disruption of Russia's export of commodities such as natural gas and wheat, the ambassador said the Russian Federation as a responsible party of different trade accords, including deals with Bangladesh, is committed to fully exercising its obligations under the agreements.

He said recently India announces its plan to buy more Russian oil despite threats, adopting pragmatic approach to ensure energy security.

Due to "politically motivated" action many Western companies have chosen to quit the Russian market and left huge niche that can be filled by Bangladeshi companies and goods, said Mantytskiy. -UNB









