Diplomats visit Tungipara, Padma Bridge

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 353

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka had the opportunity to see Bangladesh's dream project Padma Bridge on their way to Tungipara, Gopalganj by road on Thursday to pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, who is accompanying the diplomats during the visit, explained how the dream of having a mega project like Padma Bridge is becoming a reality.
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said
the State Minister explained to the Head of Missions about the impact of Padma Bridge on the economy and people's lives in Bangladesh.
"Another game changer for inclusive and sustainable development," Naoki tweeted sharing photos of Padma Bridge which is set to be inaugurated soon.
Talking to media while travelling by ferry, State Minister Alam said the completion of this mega project will remind the foreign friends how Bangladesh went through enormous challenges and how those challenges are overcome to fulfill the dream of Padma Bridge.
He said the diplomats will be able to know more about Bangabandhu and his childhood days while visiting Tungipara.
After placing the wreaths showing profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation, the diplomats will also join a Grameen Mela there which will give them sense of commercial life.  
The much-sought Padma Bridge will be opened to traffic by June next, helping the government greatly boost transportation and connectivity across 21 south-western districts.    -UNB


