ATAB’s new body formed

SN Manzur Morshed (Mahbub) and Abdus Salam Aref were elected new President and Secretary General of the 29-member executive committee of the Association of Travel Agencies of Bangladesh (ATAB).

The office bearers of the 29-member executive committee were elected with the votes of the 29 EC members who were elected in the polls held on March 16 this year.

The new office bearers have already taken their office, according to a press release of the ATAB, an apex body of the country's travel agents.

Around 2,300 voters out of its 3,500 members exercised their voting rights to elect their representatives to its 29-member executive committee for its two years tenure.

Of the 29 members, 17 were elected from Dhaka region while six from Chattogram and six from Sylhet region.

In the election, ATAB Ganatantrik Oikyafront led by its former president SM Manzur Morshed Mahbub secured 18 EC members while the ATAB Sammilito Forum led by Taufiq Uddin Ahmed got 11 posts.

Among others, HM Mojibul Haque Shukkur was elected Executive President while Afsia Jannat Saleh, Mohammad Abu Jafar and Ziaur Rahman Khan were elected vice presidents and Golam Mahmud Bhuiyan Manik as Joint Secretary General.

Besides, Abdur Razzque was elected as Finance Secretary, Atiqur Rahman Public Relations Secretary and Mohammad Toyaha Chowdhury was elected as Cultural Secretary, according to the press release.