Ansar Murder

2 get 10 years jail term

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Court Correspondent

A  Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) of Dhaka sentenced two people to ten years imprisonment and acquitted 10 others in a case filed over the murder of Md Nasirullah Khan, an Assistant Adjutant of Ansar, in capital's Uttarkhan area in 2008.
The two convicts are- Arab Ali Hawlader alias Dakait Ali and Rahman Khan. Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 delivered the judgement on Wednesday.
The Tribunal sentenced   the two convicts to 10-year imprisonment each under section 396 and 10-year imprisonment each under section 412. But the court said both the sentences would run concurrently.
A gang of dacoits broke into the house of Md Nasirullah Khan on September 7, 2008. They shot him twice and robbed the home. As the dacoits left the home, neighbours rushed Nasirullah to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the attending doctors declared him dead.
Nasirullah's brother Md Shamsuddin Khan filed the case with Uttarkhan Police Station. Police on April 30, 2009, filed charge-sheet against 14 accused. The court examined total 23 witnesses on different hearing dates. The Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abduallh Bhuiyan prosecuted the case for the state.


