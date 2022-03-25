DU Surja Sen Bitarka Dhara gets new body

Surja Sen Bitarka Dhara (SSBD), a debating club of Masterda' Surja Sen Hall of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday got a new committee with Alam Badsha as new President and Md Sohan as General Secretary for the 2021-22 session.

Signed by moderator of the association, election commissioners Md Mamun Hossain and Md Boni Amin and immediate former president Nazmul Huda Azad, the 19 member committee emerged on Thursday evening.

Among others, Md Tamimul Islam and Ariful Hasan Partha were nominated as Vice Presidents while Asadullah Al Galib and Md Masum Billah have been made joint secretaries. Tanvir Hossain Shanto has been made Organizing Secretary while Moqbul Hossain and Adnan Parvez Sagor will work for the club as Publicity Secretary and Finance Secretary respectively. Md Shahadat was appointed as Office Secretary while Md Sumon Ahmed will serve as Publication Secretary and Tausiful Islam as Information and Technology Secretary.

The other members in the executive committees are Md Rakib Uddin, Sultan Arefin Bayezid, Toufiqur Rahman, Tahmid Muzib, S M Omar, Shoikot Hossain and Samiul Amin Galib. A seven member convening committee was also announced for the English session with Md Masum Billah as convener.

The committees have been announced for the next one year.







