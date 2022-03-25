Video
City News

Vision Electronics campaigns

Winners visit St Martin’s Island

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022

Winners of electronics brand Vision's two campaigns recently visited St Martin's Island, the only coral island in the country.
The 15 winners visited the island with their partners after purchasing LED TV, refrigerator, AC, ovens, washing machines and RO water purifiers.
Also, on the occasion of theICC Men'sT20 World Cup 2021, Vision Smart TV organised the online quiz competition "Vision Prediction Guru."
Six winners of the campaign visited St Martin's Island. -UNB


