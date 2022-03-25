Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Notable progress despite the pandemic

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

We conform to the prime minister's remark that Bangladesh registered notable success in various fields despite the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. She made the remark while presiding over a function arranged to distribute the Swadhinata Purashkar-2022 (Independence Awards-2022) at Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent in fiscal year 2022. It surely reflects a strong recovery supported by increased manufacturing capability, continued expansion in the global economy and effective government recovery policies.

The pandemic considerably slowed down the country's economic growth. Hence, it is of no surprise that once its effects start to fade away, our GDP growth will increase quite substantially.

As the daily infection rate dropped below five percent from October, we have seen domestic demand rebound giving a massive boost to growth.

At the same time, prudent macroeconomic management, and efficient implementation of stimulus measures and social protection programmes have helped.

Needs be mentioned, exports and remittance inflow figures have also been noteworthy of late. Even during the peak of the pandemic, our agriculture sector continued to impress. This is a remarkable achievement from the end of our assiduous farmers; their hard work has been a major driver of our success as a nation.

Moreover, government policies for saving lives while protecting livelihoods underpinned the recovery process - making Bangladesh one of the few countries in the world sustaining commendable economic growth in difficult of times, during the last couple of years.

The point, however, we are not completely out of the woods as yet. Despite recovering fast than many other countries it is essential to focus more on job creation, vaccinate the total population in quickest possible time while fast mobilise domestic resources in order to accelerate the recovery track.

And not to forget, the government will have to map out an exit strategy for Covid-related financial policies in the second half of FY22 and the first part of FY23.

We can't guarantee whether the invisible deadly virus would once again return with another wave with a newer variant. Repeated waves have already caused massive setbacks for some of the developed countries and their economic recoveries, and Bangladesh must take all precautionary measures to ensure that it doesn't suffer a similar fate. Therefore, while the fast and commendable recovery offers us a cause for celebration, we must remain vigilant to ensure that this recovery does not fall by the wayside.

To finish with, increasing wealth gap and poverty that the pandemic has triggered must be addressed, so that our growth can be truly inclusive and meaningful.

As the economy recovers, we must remain alert.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Notable progress despite the pandemic
The plight of River Boral
Proposed hike in gas price illogical
BD keen for closer ties with US
Largest power plant to operate in full swing
Yet, happier than many nations
Time to explore the Japanese market
Disputes over Delta Plan 2100


Latest News
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft