Notable progress despite the pandemic

We conform to the prime minister's remark that Bangladesh registered notable success in various fields despite the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. She made the remark while presiding over a function arranged to distribute the Swadhinata Purashkar-2022 (Independence Awards-2022) at Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.



The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent in fiscal year 2022. It surely reflects a strong recovery supported by increased manufacturing capability, continued expansion in the global economy and effective government recovery policies.



The pandemic considerably slowed down the country's economic growth. Hence, it is of no surprise that once its effects start to fade away, our GDP growth will increase quite substantially.



As the daily infection rate dropped below five percent from October, we have seen domestic demand rebound giving a massive boost to growth.



At the same time, prudent macroeconomic management, and efficient implementation of stimulus measures and social protection programmes have helped.



Needs be mentioned, exports and remittance inflow figures have also been noteworthy of late. Even during the peak of the pandemic, our agriculture sector continued to impress. This is a remarkable achievement from the end of our assiduous farmers; their hard work has been a major driver of our success as a nation.



Moreover, government policies for saving lives while protecting livelihoods underpinned the recovery process - making Bangladesh one of the few countries in the world sustaining commendable economic growth in difficult of times, during the last couple of years.



The point, however, we are not completely out of the woods as yet. Despite recovering fast than many other countries it is essential to focus more on job creation, vaccinate the total population in quickest possible time while fast mobilise domestic resources in order to accelerate the recovery track.



And not to forget, the government will have to map out an exit strategy for Covid-related financial policies in the second half of FY22 and the first part of FY23.



We can't guarantee whether the invisible deadly virus would once again return with another wave with a newer variant. Repeated waves have already caused massive setbacks for some of the developed countries and their economic recoveries, and Bangladesh must take all precautionary measures to ensure that it doesn't suffer a similar fate. Therefore, while the fast and commendable recovery offers us a cause for celebration, we must remain vigilant to ensure that this recovery does not fall by the wayside.



To finish with, increasing wealth gap and poverty that the pandemic has triggered must be addressed, so that our growth can be truly inclusive and meaningful.



As the economy recovers, we must remain alert.