Fertilizer shortage imperils food supply

Dear Sir

Sky-high fertilizer prices have been causing its reduced use in agricultural lands. Due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, food production and distribution over the world is going to face a hard condition, threatening global food security.



Western sanctions on Russia, a major exporter of potash, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients, have disrupted shipments of those key inputs around the globe. Fertilizer is key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high. Growers are scrambling to adjust. The pivot can be seen in agricultural powerhouse Brazil, where some farmers are applying less fertilizer to their corn, and some federal legislators are pushing to open protected indigenous lands for the mining of potash. In Zimbabwe and Kenya, small farmers are reverting to using manure to nourish their crops. In Canada, one canola farmer has already stockpiled fertilizer for the 2023 season in anticipation of even higher prices ahead. Farmers elsewhere are making similar moves. Some growers are contemplating switching to crops that require fewer nutrients.



Under these circumstances, ensuring fertilizer supply to the farmers is a vital thing to feed 116 million people. We hope authorities responsible will take necessary steps.

Anik Ahmed

Over email



