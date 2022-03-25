Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Fertilizer shortage imperils food supply

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

Dear Sir
Sky-high fertilizer prices have been causing its reduced use in agricultural lands. Due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, food production and distribution over the world is going to face a hard condition, threatening global food security.

Western sanctions on Russia, a major exporter of potash, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients, have disrupted shipments of those key inputs around the globe. Fertilizer is key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high. Growers are scrambling to adjust. The pivot can be seen in agricultural powerhouse Brazil, where some farmers are applying less fertilizer to their corn, and some federal legislators are pushing to open protected indigenous lands for the mining of potash. In Zimbabwe and Kenya, small farmers are reverting to using manure to nourish their crops. In Canada, one canola farmer has already stockpiled fertilizer for the 2023 season in anticipation of even higher prices ahead. Farmers elsewhere are making similar moves. Some growers are contemplating switching to crops that require fewer nutrients.
 
Under these circumstances, ensuring fertilizer supply to the farmers is a vital thing to feed 116 million people. We hope authorities responsible will take necessary steps.
Anik Ahmed
Over email


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fertilizer shortage imperils food supply
OIC conference and Rohingya crisis
Awareness highly required
A changed Turkey can be a benefit to all
3Rs-reduce, reuse, recycle: Degree of awareness, practices
Finally, the US calls a genocide a genocide
Tuberculosis’s effect on economy
Russia-Ukraine war: Opportunity or threat for China?


Latest News
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft