

Finally, the US calls a genocide a genocide



During the Trump administration, the US State Department launched a probe into the ruthless military campaign against the Rohingya. Based on the report of that investigation which was leaked to the media, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it as the "abhorrent ethnic cleansing" even though many human rights organizations argued that genocide was carried out in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State.



The Biden administration just reversed that position of the United States on the issue and came to a clear conclusion that genocide did occur in Myanmar. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made this declaration in clear terms from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. The backdrop couldn't be more perfect for such an occasion which marked a significant shift in American foreign policy toward Myanmar.



"Beyond the holocaust, the United States has concluded that genocide was committed seven times," he said at the carefully choreographed event at one of the most solemn places in the US capital and announced with a complete certainty that "today marks the eighth, as I have determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya."This announcement came as a bombshell to Myanmar's military rulers. But do they care?



Blinken said that he reached his decision after reviewing a factual assessment and legal analysis prepared by the US State Department, which included detailed documentation by a range of independent and impartial sources including human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch as well as "our own rigorous fact-finding." Given the gravity of this determination, he added, it was also important that this administration conduct its own analysis of the facts and the law.



"Among those sources was a joint report, published in November 2017, by the museum's Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide, and the human rights group, Fortify Rights, and the museum's determination in December 2018 that there is compelling evidence that Burmese military committed crimes against humanity and genocide against Rohingya." The US secretary of state said that Myanmar's military used genocidal tactics targeting Rohingya: the razing of their villages, killing, rape, torture, and other horrific abuses.



Giving a detailed account of the atrocities committed by Burmese military against the Rohingya, Antony Blinken said that their attacks in 2016 forced nearly 100,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh and in 2017 killed more than 9,000 Rohingya and again forced more than 740,000 members of the minority Rohingya community to take refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh. He said: "These abuses were not isolated. The attack against Rohingya was widespread and systematic, which was crucial for reaching a determination of crimes against humanity."



Antony Blinken said that "Burma's Path to Genocide" is a familiar one, mirroring in so many ways the path to the Holocaust and other genocides. He said: "We see it in Burma's 1982 citizenship law, which effectively excluded Rohingya from citizenship and denied them full political rights, echoing the 1935 Nuremberg Laws that stripped Jews of their German citizenship. We see parallels in the dehumanizing hate speech. Rohingya were compared to fleas, to thorns, to an invasive species, just at Tutsis were compared to cockroaches, and Jews to rats and parasites."



In view of many observers not only in Bangladesh that came under a heavy pressure for hosting over a million Rohingya refugees who were forced to flee to this country due to atrocities carried out against them by Myanmar's military but also in other countries around the world, especially among the human rights activists, the US declaration of genocide was long overdue. While the United Nations described the atrocities of Myanmar's military in northern Rakhine State as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing," human rights activists strongly argued that genocide was committed against Rohingya.



What does this new US designation of Myanmar military's atrocities mean for Rohingya? First, the horrific nature of the crime against a minority community -- the deliberate killing of a large number of people of a specific ethnic group for the sole purpose of destroying that entire group -- has been accurately determined as well as recognized by the most important and powerful country of the world. And secondly, the designation changing the US foreign policy on Myanmar will create new pressure on that country to sort out the Rohingya refugee problem.



The US secretary of state said that there is a "path out of genocide" and that path runs through justice even though that justice may feel quite elusive today. He added: "Ultimately, the path out of genocide also leads home. And so, with today's determination, the United States reaffirms its broader commitment to accompany Rohingya on this path out of genocide -- toward truth, toward accountability, toward a home that will welcome them as equal members, that will respect their human rights and dignity, alongside that of all people in Burma."



Immediately after the speech of Antony Blinken, the Human Rights Watch demanded global action to investigate and prosecute the military leadership of Myanmar. In a statement from the US capital, the HRW said the US should coordinate long overdue action with other countries to pursue justice, both for mass crimes committed against the Rohingya and for those committed against other ethnic minorities and prodemocracy protesters since the military coup in February 2021. "The US government should couple its condemnations of Myanmar's military with action. For too long, the US and other countries have allowed Myanmar's generals to commit atrocities with few real consequences," said John Sifton, HRW's Asia advocacy director.



Refugees International has described the US designation of genocide against the Rohingya as a "profoundly meaningful step" toward justice and called for redoubling efforts to hold the perpetrators of that genocide accountable and to prevent future atrocities. The organization's deputy director for Asia, Africa and the Middle East Daniel P. Sullivan said: "The United States must use the gravity of the genocide determination to lead a new diplomatic push, including with Myanmar's neighbours in Southeast Asia, for further targeted sanctions, an arms embargo, and support for evidence collection and accountability efforts before the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice."



As both the Human Rights Watch and Refugees International have mentioned in their statements, the US designation of genocide against the Rohingya must be backed by concrete actions now to hold the generals of Myanmar accountable for committing this horrible crime and delivering justice to the gravely wronged Rohingya who have been persecuted for far too long. Without such concrete actions, mere declaration of genocide will have not much meaning -- the generals of Myanmar will continue to remain as they are and sadly so will hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.



Therefore, as Antony Blinken has promised in his remarks, the United States must follow up with actions on its declaration of genocide in Myanmar for bringing the perpetrators of the grave crime to justice and helping the Rohingya refugees go back home to Myanmar where they all belong to with safety, dignity, respect and equal rights like that of all other people in their homeland.

