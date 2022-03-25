World Tuberculosis Day observed



To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district in collaboration with the District Health Department, Damien Foundation and Natab.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held.

Deputy Director of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Helal Uddin was present as chief guest while Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.

