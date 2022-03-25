Video
Home Countryside

World Tuberculosis Day observed

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 312
Our Correspondent

A rally was brought out in Chilmari Upazila of Kurigram on Thursday on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day-2022. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ, Mar 24: World Tuberculosis Day was observed in the district on Thursday like elsewhere in the country and the globe in befitting manner.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district in collaboration with the District Health Department, Damien Foundation and Natab.
A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.
Later, a discussion meeting was held.
Deputy Director of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Helal Uddin was present as chief guest while Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.
Deputy CS Dr Zahir Alam Talukder, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nazmul Karim, Dr Avijit Pondit, Damien Foundation Officer Dr Tonmoy Datta and Senior Health Educator Md Obidul Haque, among others, also spoke on the   occasion.



