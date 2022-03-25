Three females among four ‘commit suicide’

Four people including two young girls and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Kurigram, on Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: Two Santal farmers allegedly drank poison in protest of not getting irrigation in paddy field in Godagari Upazila of the district.

One of them died while another is undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

The incident took place in Ishwaripur Village in the upazila on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abhinath Mardi, 30, son of Babu Chand Mardi, a resident of Nabaibattala Nimghutu area under Deopara Union in the upazila.

At the same time, Abhinath's cousin Ravi Mardi, 32, who was seriously ill due to poisoning, has been admitted to the RMCH.

According to the eyewitnesses, Abhinath Mardi and his cousin Ravi Mardi went to the BMDA operator in the evening. They told the operator that they would spray insecticide after irrigating the paddy field.

In response, the operator said, "I can't irrigate. You eat that poison yourself."

Hearing this, the two brothers drank poison.

Locals rescued the two and rushed them to the RMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Abhinath Mardi dead.

The operator of the deep tube-well of Barind Development Authority ran away soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam said legal action will be taken after investigation.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two young girls including a Dakhil examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A Dakhil examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila at noon.

Deceased Nasima Khatun, 17, was the daughter of Abdur Rashid Shikder, a resident of Soail Panibanda Village in the upazila. She was a Dakhil examinee from Soail Dakhil Madrasa this year.

Local sources said Nasima hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon while her parents were not at home.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The girl got married to one Razib of neighbouring Uthura Village about 20 to 22 days back.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bhaluka Model PS in this connection.

On the other hand, a young girl has reportedly committed suicide after drinking poison in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Akhter, 17, daughter of Shah Alam, a resident of Koiyadi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sumi got married with a man of the area about a year back.

However, she drank poison at a banana orchard owned by one Sanu Mia nearby the house.

Later, locals found her unconscious body and took to the MMCH, where she died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Locals assumed that she might have committed suicide over family dispute.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bhaluka Model PS in this connection.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incidents, adding that the law enforcers are investigating both the matters.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A couple drank poison in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning following a quarrel over family issues.

Of them, the woman died while her husband was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 42, wife of Abdul Alim, 50, a resident of Kaziar Char area under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdul Alim and Rahima Begum were locked into a quarrel over family issues in the house in the morning.

At one stage of the quarrel, Rahima drank poison.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her, but she died while on the way to a local hospital.

Hearing the news of the death of his wife, Abdul Alim also drank poison.

Locals rescued him and took to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, police recovered the body of Rahima Begum and brought it to Bhurungamari PS.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain and Shilkhuri Union Parishad Chairman Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.











