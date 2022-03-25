Minor dies while eating sweetmeat at Nandail

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Mar 24: A minor child died from suffocation while eating a sweetmeat in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arif Mia, 5, son of Shamim Mia, a resident of Barail Village under Rajgati Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said, Arif was eating a Rasagolla in the house at around 5pm. At one stage, the sweet got stuck with his throat.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Tarail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.











