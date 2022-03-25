Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:13 PM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Chattogram, B’baria

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Imam Uddin, 3, son of Md Emran, a resident of Sadeknagar area in the upazila.
Local sources said Imam fell in a pond while playing near its bank.
Later, locals rescued him and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Dr Suchitra Chowdhury, a physician of the hospital, confirmed the incident.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ifran, 3, son of Sohag Mia, a resident of the    upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ifran went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Meratali Village of the upazila.
However, he drowned in a pond there on Tuesday.
His father was in jail in a double murder case.
Considering the tragic incident, Sohag Mia was released in parole for four hours to participate in the namaz-e-janaza of his child that took place on Wednesday.


