Two minors drown in Chattogram, B’baria

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Imam Uddin, 3, son of Md Emran, a resident of Sadeknagar area in the upazila.

Local sources said Imam fell in a pond while playing near its bank.

Later, locals rescued him and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Dr Suchitra Chowdhury, a physician of the hospital, confirmed the incident.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ifran, 3, son of Sohag Mia, a resident of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ifran went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Meratali Village of the upazila.

However, he drowned in a pond there on Tuesday.

His father was in jail in a double murder case.

Considering the tragic incident, Sohag Mia was released in parole for four hours to participate in the namaz-e-janaza of his child that took place on Wednesday.









