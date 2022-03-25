Frequent fire incidents put Lathitila forest under threat



A view of the burnt area in Lathitila Reserved Forest in Juri Upazila. photo: observer

But the authorities concerned remained uninformed of the devastating incident. The fire incident has put the local environmental balance under threat.

According to field sources, every year fire incidents occur in different areas of the forest.

Lathitila Reserved Forest is located across 5.6 31.40 acre areas. In the Lathitila forest, country's third Bangabandhu Safari Park is going to be raised. A visit found burnt ashes across one-kilometre area stretching the main gate of the proposed Safari Park, entrance road of Jarichhara and Shuknachhara; damages included burnt reptiles, rare species of insects and several species of trees.

A rickshaw-puller of this road Ahsan Ullah said, "Suddenly we came to see fire in the forest. The fire severity made spread across other areas of the forest. Later on, it was informed to the Department of Forest (DoE). But DoE didn't take any measures in this regard. Now both animals of rare species and environmental balance are threatened."

Local Saiful Islam complained, in the proposed Safari Park area, planned fire is ignited time and again. "After seeing fire we try to extinguish. But we have yet to see the beat official."

Environment Activist Khorshed Alam said, many rare animals of the Lathitila Reserved Forestry got destroyed due to fire. To protect the forestry, the mystery of the fire must be unearthed soon, he added.

Juri Range Officer of the DoE Md Alauddin said, "I have been informed of the fire incident later. The matter is investigated."

Divisional Chief of the Division of Wildlife and Nature Preservation Rejaul Karim Chowdhury said, "I am yet to know about the fire in the forestry. It will be investigated."

Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, MP, said, after investigation necessary measures will be taken.











