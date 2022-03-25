Video
Home Countryside

Trader stabbed to death in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 24: A trader was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants inside his shop at New Market in the city over taking control of footpaths on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Riazul Islam, 23, a resident of Shastitala area in the city.
Police and local sources said two groups locked in a clash over taking the control of footpaths in front of New Market in the evening.
Being informed, police came to the scene and removed both the groups.
Later, the two groups engaged in clash in the area again at around 8:45pm. A group of miscreants attacked on Riazul with iron rod and lethal weapons inside of his shop at one stage of the clash, leaving him critically injured. They also attacked Riazul's brother Rinku when he attempted to save him.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Riazul as dead.
Rinku alleged that said Riazul was stabbed to death by the supporters of Tanti League leaders Rana-Roni group.
Riazul's father Madhu Sheikh filed a case against 12 people with Boalia Model Police Station (PS) at night.
However, police have arrested a person in this case.
Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Model PS Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab other accused.


