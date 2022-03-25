Five found dead in 5 dists

Five people including an elderly man and a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Narsingdi, Bogura, Natore and Barishal, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: Police on Thursday morning recovered the body of a union parishad (UP) member from a paddy filed in Saturia Upazila of the district, after a day of his missing.

Deceased Farhad Hossain, 50, was a member of Ward No. 8 under Baraid UP. He was a resident of Patilapara Village in the union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Farhad went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body lying in a paddy field nearby the house at around 9am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been strangled.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saturia Police Station (PS) Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the floating body of an elderly man from the Arial Khan River in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Lochanpur Village under Uttarbakharnagar Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the man might be an epilepsy patient, and he might have drowned in the river.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Alamgir confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from beside a road in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn child lying beside Katham-Kaliganj Road in Dhakair intersection area under Nandigram Municipality at around 1:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Nandigram PS.

Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that preparation is going on to sent the body for an autopsy and filing of an unnatural death case in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from vehicle monogrammed of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hazrat Ali, 45, a resident of Rangpur District. He worked in a jute godown, named Taj Enterprise, at Kashimpur in Gazipur.

Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Rashedul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bonpara Bypass Mor area on the Natore-Pabna Highway on Tuesday. On suspicion, the team stopped a car monogrammed of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and found the body with tying up its hands and legs.

However, police arrested the owner of the car from the scene.

The arrested person is Mizanur Rahman, 42, son of late Golam Haider, a resident of Amtali Village in Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding legal action would be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hasan, 35, son of late Abdul Haque Tarafder of Kamimari Village under Kashimari Union under Shyamnagar PS in Satkhira District. He worked at Nipa Bricks in Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Abul Hasan hanging from a banyan tree in Mudighat area under Kalashkathi Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's wife Sheuli Begum alleged that the owner of the brick kiln might have killed Abul Hasan following a dispute over money and hanged the body from the tree.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.







