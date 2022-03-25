Man gets life term for killing BCL leader in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 24: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Sadar Upazila in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at around 12pm.

The condemned convict is Alam Pramanik, 44, son of Ahad Box, a resident of Pipulbaria Pashchimpara Village under Bagbati Union in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Alam Pramanik took BCL leader Sangram to a jute field and slaughtered him there on July 5, 2018.

The deceased's mother Halima Khatun lodged a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station in this connection.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and 13 witnesses.









