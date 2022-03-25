MCC to monitor market price during Ramadan

MYMENSINGH, Mar 24: At the initiative of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC), a meeting of business leaders of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and other organizations was held at Shahabuddin Auditorium on Tuesday afternoon.

Mymensingh City Corporation Panel Mayor Md. Asif Hossain Don was present as chief guest at the meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer Md. Yusuf Ali.

Speaking as chief guest, he said MCC would monitor the stockpiling, supply and price control of goods during Ramadan and Eid. The MCC's executive magistrates will conduct regular raids.

Panel mayor called on business leaders to conduct humane business with the common man.

Chief Revenue Officer Senjuti Dhar, Chief Waste Management Officer Md. Arifur Rahman, Executive Magistrate Shakil Ahmed, Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce Senior Co-President Shankar Saha, and Shop Owners Association President SM Bazlur Rahman, were, among others, present at the meeting.











