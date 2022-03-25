Thrust on promoting spirit of Liberation War among new generation

GAIBANDHA, Mar 24: A seven-day long Liberation Festival and Golden Jubilee Fair ended on the premises of Independence Square in the town here on Wednesday.

District administration organized the fair at the directives of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry marking the golden jubilee of independence; the objective of the fair was to spread the history of our Liberation War among the people, particularly the younger generation.

A concluding ceremony was also held at the stage of the Independence Square with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-General Md. Sadequr Rahman in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) addressed it as chief guest; General secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique and Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir were present at the event as special guests.

Noted freedom fighters Mahmudul Haque Shajada and Ali Akbar Miah were present as invited guests.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for promoting the spirit of the Liberation War among the new generation.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speech urged all to inform the new generation about the actual history of the liberation, ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his contribution to nation building and freedom fighters.

Later, a colourful cultural function was also held to entertain the visitors.

A series of programmes including discussion meetings, documentary film screenings, commemoration of Liberation War, heroic freedom fighters gathering and cultural programmes were held on the occasion of the fair, sources said.

A total of 80 stalls were set up in the fair at the initiative of the government and non-government organizations.

Earlier, Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the fair on March 17 as chief guest.









