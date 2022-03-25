Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:11 PM
Chelsea allowed to sell tickets under new licence

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAR 24: Chelsea fans will be able to attend Champions League and FA Cup matches for the rest of the season under the terms of a new licence granted to the club by the UK government.
The European champions have been hit by a series of restrictions since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Among those had been a ban on tickets not purchased prior to the sanctions being imposed on March 10.
Chelsea host Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 6 and face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals on the weekend of April 16/17 at Wembley.
The new licence allows tickets for those matches and any further Champions League, FA Cup or Women's Super League matches to be sold with the proceeds going to the relevant competition organiser.
Chelsea fans will also be able to buy tickets for away matches in the Premier League and to away fans for home league matches.
However, they are still not permitted to sell new tickets to home fans for league matches.
"The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women's fixtures," said British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.    -AFP



