Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU hold talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag over manager's job

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

LONDON, MAR 24: Manchester United have held "positive" talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag about the vacant manager's job at Old Trafford, it was reported on Wednesday.
Ralf Rangnick has been in charge of the misfiring Premier League giants on an interim basis since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November after nearly three years in charge.
Sky Sports said the talks with Ten Hag had been "positive", reporting that club chiefs were believed to be impressed by his vision. But it is understood to be too early to talk about favourites for the job. Other names in the frame include Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was mentioned as a possible candidate due to the turmoil at the London club following sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich but he has reaffirmed his commitment to the Blues. Ten Hag, who took over at Ajax in 2017, won the Dutch league title in 2019 and 2021 and his team are currently two points clear of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea allowed to sell tickets under new licence
Bale fit as Wales skipper eyes 'incredible' World Cup feat
ManU hold talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag over manager's job
Osaka says therapy helping after Miami win
Japan beat Australia to reach World Cup, Saudis also qualify
Chiellini wants to banish bad World Cup memories before ending Italy career
Bangladesh U-18 eve team face India in return match today
Smith becomes fastest man to 8,000 Test runs


Latest News
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft