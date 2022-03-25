Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Osaka says therapy helping after Miami win

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

Osaka says therapy helping after Miami win

Osaka says therapy helping after Miami win

MIAMI, MAR 24: Naomi Osaka regained her composure to breeze into the second round of the Miami Open on Wednesday before revealing she has begun working with a therapist to deal with the issues which saw her make a tearful exit at Indian Wells earlier this month.
The Japanese star, who had time away from the sport in 2021 because of mental health problems, has sought help after struggling to deal with being heckled in California during her loss to Veronika Kudermetova.
The four-time Grand Slam champion showed tremendous poise at the Hard Rock Stadium to beat world number 96 Astra Sharma 6-3 6-4 and move into the second round.
With world number one Ashleigh Barty stunning the sporting world by announcing her retirement at the age of just 25, the gruelling effect the professional tennis tour has on body and mind has been brought into sharp focus.
"I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells," Osaka said.
"It only took like a year after the French Open (in 2021 when she announced she was taking a break).
"She kind of told me strategies and stuff. I realise how helpful it is. I'm glad that I have people around me that told me to, like, go in that direction.
"But, yeah, I was basically just remembering all the things that she told me to do, just to take deep breaths and reset myself when I need to."
Osaka's decision to step away from tennis last year was seen by many as a watershed moment for high profile sports stars who opt to prioritize mental wellbeing.
When asked why she finally made the decision to go into therapy, the 24-year-old said: "Honestly because my sister kind of, like, seemed very concerned for me.
"I don't know. Like I feel like I've been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalize things, and I also want to do everything by myself."
She said advice from coach Wim Fissette had also steered her to seek help.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea allowed to sell tickets under new licence
Bale fit as Wales skipper eyes 'incredible' World Cup feat
ManU hold talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag over manager's job
Osaka says therapy helping after Miami win
Japan beat Australia to reach World Cup, Saudis also qualify
Chiellini wants to banish bad World Cup memories before ending Italy career
Bangladesh U-18 eve team face India in return match today
Smith becomes fastest man to 8,000 Test runs


Latest News
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft