Bangladesh U-18 eve team face India in return match today

Defending champions Bangladesh women's football face host India in their crucial return match of SAFF U-18 Women's Championship scheduled to be held today (Friday) at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India.

The match kicks off at 7.30 pm (BST).

Bangladesh secured six points from three matches while India, who are much comfortable position in the point's table, have nine points also from three matches.

Bangladesh will have to cross an uphill task in their last match as the girls in red and green will not only have to win the match against India, but also have to maintain better goal difference to retain the title which is almost impossible. While, India is needed only a draw to clinch the title of the championship.

Prior to the match, team's coach Golam Robanni Choton however found optimistic with the team.

Choton said: "The girls would play their last match of the tournament against host India. I think if the girls able to give their best on the field tomorrow, then we can give everyone a competitive match against India and return home with a good margin of victory," according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation.

The confident coach said since the girls been working hard for the last three months, so they have that ability and they would give their best effort, and return to the country with victory. -BSS













