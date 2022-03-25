Kool-BSJA Media football to kick off March 27



BSJA organised a press meet ahead of the Kool-BSJA media football tournament where the trophy was unveiled and draw of grouping was held on Thursday. photo: BSJA

artificial turf, adjacent to the Bangladesh Football Federation Bhaban.

A total of 24 media houses, split into eight groups, will take part in the tournament. The round robin league tournament will see eight group champions moving to the quarterfinal. The tournament will end on March 31 with two semifinals and final.

The participating teams are: Channel I, Baishakhi Televsion, Machranga Television, Banglavision, News24, T Sports, GTV, 71 TV, Independent TV, Jamuna TV, Ekushey Televsion, Somoy TV, Daily Star, Dhaka Tribune, Kaler Kantho, Jugantor, Janakantha, Prothom Alo, Samakal, Manab Zamin, Dhaka Post, Jago News, Daily Sun and Inqilab.

A press conference in this regard was held on Thursday at the BOA auditorium in the city. The jersey and trophy was unveiled during the press conference and the grouping of the tournament was also held.

Square Toiletries Head of Marketing Dr. Jesmin Jaman and Pratap Shankar Hajra, a legendary footballer who was also the vice captain of Swadhin Bangla Football team graced the occasion. Also present were BSJA general secretary Anisur Rahman and vice president and tournament committee convener Raihan Al Mooghni. -BSS









