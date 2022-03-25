Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kool-BSJA Media football to kick off March 27

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

BSJA organised a press meet ahead of the Kool-BSJA media football tournament where the trophy was unveiled and draw of grouping was held on Thursday. photo: BSJA

BSJA organised a press meet ahead of the Kool-BSJA media football tournament where the trophy was unveiled and draw of grouping was held on Thursday. photo: BSJA

Kool-BSJA media football, a tournament organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited, will kick off on March 27 at the
artificial turf, adjacent to the Bangladesh Football Federation Bhaban.
A total of 24 media houses, split into eight groups, will take part in the tournament. The round robin league tournament will see eight group champions moving to the quarterfinal. The tournament will end on March 31 with two semifinals and final.
The participating teams are: Channel I, Baishakhi Televsion, Machranga Television, Banglavision, News24, T Sports, GTV, 71 TV, Independent TV, Jamuna TV, Ekushey Televsion, Somoy TV, Daily Star, Dhaka Tribune, Kaler Kantho, Jugantor, Janakantha, Prothom Alo, Samakal, Manab Zamin, Dhaka Post, Jago News, Daily Sun and Inqilab.
A press conference in this regard was held on Thursday at the BOA auditorium in the city. The jersey and trophy was unveiled during the press conference and the grouping of the tournament was also held.
Square Toiletries Head of Marketing Dr. Jesmin Jaman and Pratap Shankar Hajra, a legendary footballer who was also the vice captain of Swadhin Bangla Football team graced the occasion. Also present were BSJA general secretary Anisur Rahman and vice president and tournament committee convener Raihan Al Mooghni.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea allowed to sell tickets under new licence
Bale fit as Wales skipper eyes 'incredible' World Cup feat
ManU hold talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag over manager's job
Osaka says therapy helping after Miami win
Japan beat Australia to reach World Cup, Saudis also qualify
Chiellini wants to banish bad World Cup memories before ending Italy career
Bangladesh U-18 eve team face India in return match today
Smith becomes fastest man to 8,000 Test runs


Latest News
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft