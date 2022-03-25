Khelaghar stun Prime Bank in DPL

Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha handed Prime Bank Cricket Club their first defeat in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), defeating them by seven wickets at BKSP-4 ground on Thursday.

Prime Bank, who won the first three matches in a row, were bowled out for 249 after being sent to bat first. Thanks to an 85-run knock of Amite Hasan, Khelaghar overhauled the target with 253-3 in 47.4 overs.

It was however Khelaghar's first victory in DPL in four matches. Amite was ably supported by opener Pinak Ghosh who made 68. Salman Hossain was the other notable scorer with 53 not out.

Earlier, Khelaghar's bowlers bowled well as a unit with Masum Khan, Tipu Sultan, Mehedi Hasan and Nihaduzzman taking two wickets each.

Prime Bank's Indian recruit Abhimanyu Easwaran was the top-scorer for the side with 48 while Nasir Hossain made 40.

In the day's other match, defending champions Abahani Limited tasted their second defeat in DPL when Legends of Rupganj beat them by 14 runs at BKSP-3 ground.

Thanks to Naeem Islam's 109 ball-124 runs knock, Rupganj piled up a hefty 297-6. Abahani however were held back to 283-8.

Naeem's first ton in this DPL came after this three successive 90 plus in the league. He struck 14 fours and four sixes in his knock. Chirag Jani was the other notable scorer with 49.

For Abahani, Towhid Hridoy was the top-scorer with 74 and captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat made 66. Mohammad Saifuddin though struck a fluent 29 ball-43 not out, couldn't save his side from the defeat.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza took 3-63 in nine overs for Legend of Rupganj. -BSS







