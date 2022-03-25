National Archery Championship to begin Sunday



BAF's president Lieutenant general (retd.) Moinul Islam speaks during a press meet ahead of the 13th Teer National Archery Championship on Thursday. photo: BAF

A total of 196 archers from forty five teams will take part in the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF).

Of these, 85 of men and 59 women will play in the recurve division while 30 men and 22 women will take part in the compound division. The archers will compete for 30 medals. The competition will be held in recurve and compound division.

The events of the competition are men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles and women's doubles and mixed doubles. In this regards, a press conference held on Thursday at Bangladesh Olympic Association auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.

BAF's president Lieutenant general (retd.) Moinul Islam said they have made a policy of financial rewards for the winners of various domestic and foreign tournaments. The awards will be given to the medal-winning archers in the future.

The archery team returned home after winning three gold and one silver at the Asia Cup World Archery Stage-1 held recently in Phuket, Thailand. Naturally the patron of the archery team is also happy with the gradual development of the archers.

Under the 'Go for Gold' project, the federation has taken new steps to spread archery across the country.

BAF's president said they are trying to decentralize the archery and every district sports body has been asked to know their decision regarding to organise the tournament. The districts will also be told to hold the tournament on three special days - February 21, March 26 and December 16.

BAF's general secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, sponsor city group executive director (sales and marketing) Jafar Uddin Siddique, tournament committee's chairman Rosiduzzaman Serniyabad and tournament committee's member secretary Kamrul Islam, were among others, present in the press conference. -BSS







