Tigresses engage with Australia today

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Bangladesh and Australia Women's Cricket teams will lock horns today in the 25th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand.

Tigresses lost four of their previous five matches in the event. The solitary success came against Pakistan though they went very close to win against South Africa and West Indies.

Girls and Red and Green however, are going to play today against the unbeaten side and the top favourites of the event. They must be looking for a good shot and to do so their batters must to deliver their best.

Any of Sharmin Akther Supta, captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti, Shamima Sultana and Rumana Ahmed need to play at least couple of big knocks to post a good total on the board.

Bangladesh skipper Niger Sultana urged her betters to play responsible cricket in video posted on the ICC website on Thursday.

Bowling is the main strength of Tigresses. Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fariha Trishna, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Lata Mondal are right on the money in all the matches.

From Aussie's point of view, Nic Carrey, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellysse Perry and Annabel Sutherland are the proven performers and all of them are capable change the game in single hand.

Tigresses nonetheless, will take on England on March 27 in their last match of the event.







