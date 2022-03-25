Taskin, Tamim give credit to each other



Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed holds the man of the match and man of the series after the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 23, 2022. photo: AFP

"I am very proud captain to see Taskin getting the awards," Tamim told journalists during post-match press meet on Thursday.

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants wanted to bring Taskin under the hammer as the replacement of English speedster Mark Wood. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) however, was unwilling to give Taskin NOC for playing the IPL due to busy national calendar in front. Taskin therefore, had to change his mind, although the BCB has a mind to compensate the losses to Taskin.

In this regard Tamim said, "It was a tough decision for Taskin. He is young. He wouldn't want to miss this kind of opportunity."

"When he got both trophies in the presentation, I told him that this is your IPL. This is bigger than the IPL," the skipper motivated.

"He agreed with me and he is happy," informed Tamim.

Taskin hauled five wickets for 35 runs on March 23 in the series decider as the Tigers wrecked the Proteas on 154 and clinch the match by nine wickets keeping almost fifty per cent balls at hand. Taskin named the Player of the Match for the fifer and the Player of the series for his accumulated eight wickets. Ironically, it was the first time the speedster got Player of the Series in international cricket.

"I am very pleased and proud as well," Taskin told during post-match presentation.

The aggressor brought his secret of success to light. He said, "I've been under this procedure for the last one and a half year. Today I got the scope and utilize it properly. Hopefully, I'll do well in future as well."

The Dhaka Express didn't forget to show his gratitude to his captain Tamim.

"My captain supported me in every match. He gave me a simple duty that is I have ball quick and show aggression. I also have to take wickets. I just tried to follow him," Taskin expressed politely.

The Tigers will engage with South Africa in a two-match red-ball series. The matches will be commencing on March 31 and April 8 respectively. Taskin is one of the important cog of Bangladesh squad for the Test series as well.











