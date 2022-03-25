Video
Tamim wanted to go for kill

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal lifts his bat as he celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh ODI skipper always urged his team mates to play aggressive cricket and informed journalists in the post-match press conference after massive nine-wicket triumph against South Africa on Wednesday that he wanted to go for the kill in that particular game.
"When we got two quick wickets after their good start, I just wanted to go for the kill," Tamim stated. "Today our attitude was, no matter what, we will be aggressive. We will try to finish it off as quickly as possible."
"I asked Taskin to bowl as fast as he can, to try to get wickets," he added.
Brilliant five-wicket haul of Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh to wrap-up home side on below par 154 but still Bangladesh batters especially skipper Tamim as furious as he was chasing a target of more than three hundred. The southpaw revealed his plan too.
He said, "Soon after the first innings ended, my message to the team was not to think like we are chasing 155 runs. I wanted them to think like chasing 270 or 280."
"Small chases can be tricky sometimes. Two early wickets would have brought trouble. We wanted to bat normally, and play as aggressively as possible," the experienced campaigner rationalised his standing.
Tigers outclassed Proteas by 38 runs in the series starter to take 1-0 lead, which was the first ever win for Bangladesh in South Africa in the 20 years history of rivalry.
However, hosts squared the series beating guests by seven wickets in the 2nd and the penultimate clash and hence the last match became the virtual final. Bangladesh thereby, registered the first ever series win in and against South Africa. South Africa is the 4th country after Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and West Indies where Tigers conquered a series. Tamim thinks that the win in the first match was the key to success.
"When we won the first match we started believing that there is a good chance that we can win the series and today it was a great team performance and I cannot be happier than that," Tamim expressed his belief.
"To win a series in South Africa is very difficult. They won a series against full strength India 3-0. So, to win the series for the first time coming to South Africa we needed to do things out of the box and to play the best cricket that we possibly could," he summed up.


