Convict held 22yrs after wife’s murder

A life-term fugitive convict in a murder case was arrested by police from the city's Khilkhet area early Thursday.

The Anti-Terrorism Unit of Bangladesh Police and Dinajpur district police arrested Md Anwar Hossain from Barua Bazar area in Khilkhet around 12:30am, according to a media release of Bangladesh Police.

The 55-year-old Anwar Hossain is hailed from village Rajarampur under Fulbari upazila in Dinajpur district.

In 2000, Anwar went into hiding killing his second wife Alfatun alias Alta Begum. He had been in hiding at different areas in Dhaka concealing identity for long 22 years. It includes five years of the trial period of the case and 17 years after delivering the verdict, said ATU police super (Media and Awareness) Aslam Khan.

During primary interrogation, Anwar said he had been working at a saw mill at Khilkhet area concealing name and address, Aslam said. "He was given life-term jail sentence in a murder case against him in 2005."

He also confessed to his involvement with the crime, said a press release of Bangladesh Police.