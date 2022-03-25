Video
BNP has no alternative to returning to democratic path: Quader

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the BNP has no alternative to returning to the path of democracy.
"...there is no alternative to returning to the democratic path from the destructive way taken by the BNP to avoid elections," he told a press briefing at his secretariat office here.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the country's people are no longer in such a position that allows anyone to snatch the state power through conspiracy.
Following the democratic procedures, any political party, including BNP, can assume state power with people's mandate, he said.
The AL general secretary said it is very clear today that the BNP, as a political party, has not been able to understand the psychological change of the people with the passage of time.
The only way to change power in democratic system is to hold elections in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, he said.
Asking the BNP to seek apology for its past misdeeds, Quader said whenever the BNP came to power, it hurt the democratic spirit and non-communal values of this country.
After assuming power in 2001, the BNP used the unprecedented atrocities against minorities and rape as a political tool, he said, adding that the party killed about 21,000 AL leaders and activists, while thousands of AL men were injured and political cases were filed against them.
The road transport minister said the August 21 grenade attack was carried out with the direct patronage of BNP senior chairperson Tarique Rahman aiming to suppress the opposition.
AL President Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was the prime target in the grenade attack, he said.
Urging the BNP to seek unconditional apology to the country's people and AL President Sheikh Hasina for its inerasable sins, he said: "It does not seem that the BNP can or will make any contribution to the country's democratic culture".
Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the AL would not find path to escape, Quader said only the BNP has a bad example of escaping through the dark lane.    -BSS


