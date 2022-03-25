AL resorts to nepotism in giving Swadhinata Padak: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged the Awami League government committed corruption and nepotism in awarding Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award).

The party's Secretary General made the allegation at a discussion meeting of the party celebrating the country's golden jubilee of independence at the National Press Club auditorium on Thursday.

Fakhrul said, "The failure of the government has become clear at every stage. They appointed spineless incompetent persons to run every organization."

Mentioning that, "BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had introduced the Swadhinata Padak," the BNP Secretary General said, "They have committed corruption with this National Award. Excluding the deserving persons, they gave the award to a person named Amir Hamza. Eventually, the medal was revoked after criticism on social media."

Fakhrul Islam alleged that most of the recipients of the Swadhinata Padak were relatives of the Prime Minister and other ministers.

The BNP Secretary General said, "Economists say that the poverty rate in the country has increased by two per cent. People are burdened with the rising prices of commodity and inflation. People do not want this government any more. "

Fakhrul Islam also said, "However Obaidul Quader always dreams nightmares about BNP and speaks harshly 24 hours."

"The Awami League has harassed 35 lakh BNP leaders and activists and democracy loving people of the country with false cases," Fakhrul said and added, "The government abducted more than 600 people and killed thousands of others around the country."

The BNP Secretary General said, "The Awami League has turned the country into a paradise of looting and corruption. There is no alternative but to remove them to save the country from this situation," he added.









