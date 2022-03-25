Japan to build 136km Expressway from Ctg to Cox’s Bazar

CHATTOGRAM Mar 24: Japan government is interested to construct 136km long Expressway from the port city Chattogram to the tourist city Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The PPPA sources said, the BUET expert team who had conducted the study had submitted the report to the PPP Authority on January 6 and the estimated cost of the project has been earmarked at taka 42,000crore.

The Expressway will be constructed under PPP system G to G assistance with Japan government. The final decision in this connection will be taken very soon.

According to PPPA sources, two proposals for the project have been considered in the feasibility study.

The proposals include; construction of the existing Road into a six-lane with two-lane on both sides for the low speed vehicles and another is the construction of a two storied Elevated Expressway on the middle of the road. Primarily, the government is going ahead with the six-lane road at a cost of taka 42,000crore. A Japanese firm Marubeni Corporation has proposed to take the initiative for construction of the project.

PPA sources hoped that the construction of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway would begin within the next two years that would be compelted by five years duration.

Meanwhile, the expert team of BUET had started the study in September in 2019 last. It was scheduled to be completed by last August. But the study has been hampered since last April for pandemic COVID 19.

Meanwhile, according to PPP sources, the Bangladesh government had negotiated with Japan government in 2017 last for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm. Currently, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with their Japanese counterpart that had become a fruitful one.

It may be mentioned that the Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to four lane at a cost of taka 13000crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018 last.

But the Prime Minister directed the concerned authority to take a project for construction of an Expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of four lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's office has taken the step to implement it under PPP and has been conducting a feasibilty study by an expert team of BUET. Meanwhile, the BUET team had started their study in September last year.

But the Pandemic had shelved their activities since last April. The sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as Elevated or on plain land.

Sources said, the road has become a significant one to connect the tourist city, Cox's Bazar as well as the Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari deep sea port, LNG Terminal etc. The traffic movement in this route would be easier and comfortable with the construction of this Expressway.











