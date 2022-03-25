5 cops stabbed, one critically by nabbed mugger

Five police members, including a Sub-Inspector, were stabbed by a mugger in front of Bangshal Police Station on Wednesday night.

The injured have been identified as Sub-Inspector Robi Ahsan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam and Constables -- Nazrul Islam, Sajeeb and Shafiqul.

They are being treated at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Constable Nazrul's condition is said to be critical, a police officer said.

OC Abul Khayer confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

"We detained two muggers -- Emon, 22, and Jewel, 23, -- from the city's Fulbaria area on Wednesday night. While frisking them at the gate of Bangshal police station, Emon whiffed out a knife and stabbed the five indiscriminately," the OC added.

Meanwhile, our court correspondent reported that a mugger named Md Sumon who alone allegedly wounded five police men including a Sub-Inspector Robi Ahsan was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Ishrat Jahan passed the order after a hearing on remand plea.










