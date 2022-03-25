Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022
Home Back Page

5 cops stabbed, one critically by nabbed mugger

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 317
Staff Correspondent 

Five police members, including a Sub-Inspector, were stabbed by a mugger in front of Bangshal Police Station on Wednesday night.
The injured have been identified as Sub-Inspector Robi Ahsan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam and Constables -- Nazrul Islam, Sajeeb and Shafiqul.
They are being treated at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Constable Nazrul's condition is said to be critical, a police officer said.
Among the injured policemen Constable Nazrul Islam's condition is critical.
OC Abul Khayer confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.
"We detained two muggers -- Emon, 22, and Jewel, 23, -- from the city's Fulbaria area on Wednesday night. While frisking them at the gate of Bangshal police station, Emon whiffed out a knife and stabbed the five indiscriminately," the OC added.
"Constable Nazrul's condition is critical as he was stabbed in abdomen. The four others left the hospital receiving first aid," OC Abul Khayer said.
Meanwhile, our court correspondent reported that a mugger named Md Sumon who alone allegedly wounded five police men including a Sub-Inspector Robi Ahsan was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Ishrat Jahan passed the order after a hearing on remand plea.


