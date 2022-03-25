ProbFly IT expands beyond boundary



Abdullah Al Imran

The journey of the company is not too long, but it has already gained a lot of success in this sector. Abdullah Al Imran, the owner of ProbFly IT, established the company at the end of January 2022 and connected with "Ai Digital Agency," says a statement.

More than fifty workers of the IT Company are working remotely from India, Sri Lanka. ProbFly IT includes many more services besides social media services. Web design, web development, 3D design, various social media services, music distribution, Google Knowledge Panel, cyber security, online book distribution, Facebook, and other social media accounts included in their service. They have a plan to serve in Robotics and programming-based services in the future.

Imran also said, "Our target is not only serving in the country. We want to spread our services worldwide, and the whole team is working hard on it."

They already have gained foreign clients from India, Sri Lanka and the USA. They are providing social media cyber security with a very nice condition along with their other paid services. They are asking for helping some financially unstable person instead of their social media cyber security related issues solving. This task already attracted people and enhance the members flow to do their work properly. They are about to bring a revolution in digital services providing in the world.