Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:08 PM
DG Food floats tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry floated another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said.
The deadline for submission of price offers is April 4.
DG Food has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months to shore up its depleted reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.
Now traders say Bangladesh is also among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports caused by the conflict between the two countries.
The Black Sea export disruption has seen wheat prices touch 14-year highs in recent weeks and sharply reduced supplies available on world markets.
In its last wheat tender on March 16, Bangladesh received higher offers than before the fighting in Ukraine started.
Price offers in the latest wheat tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.
Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.


