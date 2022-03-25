FICCI urged to bring more foreign investments in BD

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun sought cooperation from Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to bring more foreign investments in Bangladesh.

He called upon the foreign investors to invest more in Bangladesh and fulfill the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream of building a prosperous Bangladesh.

He said, 'We have built Export procession zones (EPZs), industrial parks and working to create an ideal business environment for foreign investors.'

He made the remarks while FICCI delegation led by its Vice president and Managing Director of United Dhaka Tobacco Co Ltd Neil Coupland met at his office on Wednesday, said a press release.

The delegates said that they sought government cooperation to get protection from the unscrupulous traders and suppliers.

They said FICCI would work simultaneously with the government on country branding.

They also sought cooperation of the industries minister in facilitating tax policy and monetary policy to increase investment in Bangladesh now and in the future.

Among others, Executive director TIM Nurul Kadir, Executive committee member and CEO and MD of Uniliver Bangladesh Javed Akhter and Joint secretary of the ministry of Industry Abdul Wahed were also present at the meeting. -BSS









