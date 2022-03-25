Video
FICCI urged to bring more foreign investments in BD

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun sought  cooperation from Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)  to bring more foreign investments in Bangladesh.   
He called upon the foreign investors to invest more in Bangladesh and  fulfill the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream of building a prosperous  Bangladesh.   
He said, 'We have built Export procession zones (EPZs), industrial parks  and working to create an ideal business environment for foreign investors.'   
He made the remarks while FICCI delegation led by its Vice president and  Managing Director of United Dhaka Tobacco Co Ltd Neil Coupland met at his  office on Wednesday, said a press release.   
The delegates said that they sought government cooperation to get  protection from the unscrupulous traders and suppliers.  
They said FICCI would work simultaneously with the government on country  branding.  
They also sought cooperation of the industries minister in facilitating tax  policy and monetary policy to increase investment in Bangladesh now and in  the future.   
Among others, Executive director TIM Nurul Kadir, Executive committee  member and CEO and MD of Uniliver Bangladesh Javed Akhter and Joint secretary  of the ministry of Industry Abdul Wahed were also present at the meeting.    -BSS


