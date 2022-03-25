Islami Bank Securities Ltd holds AGM



Islami Bank Securities Limited (IBSL) organised its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday at virtual platform. Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Chairman of IBSL presided over the meeting, says a press release.Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Vice Chairman, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, Mohammad Solaiman, Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Mohammed Monirul Moula, J.Q.M. Habibullah, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Directors of IBSL were present in the meeting.Md. Jahidul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Md. Refat Hossen, Company secretary and other shareholders of IBSL attended the meeting. The meeting discussed various important issues including achieving business targets of the year.