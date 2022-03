Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank and Muallem Chowdhury







Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank and Muallem Chowdhury, Acting Director, Agora Ltd exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently in presence of the senior officials of both the organisations. Under the agreement, ABBL credit cardholders will get 12 per cent cash back on purchases at all Agora Outlets.