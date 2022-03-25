Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:08 PM
Hong Kong firm to invest $54m in BD economic zones

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Business Desk

Hong Kong (China) owned company M/s. Campvalley Chittagong Limited is going to set up a camping equipment and garments manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone with an investment of US$ 54 million, says a press release.
This foreign owned company will produce annually 21.4 million pcs of Tent, Bag and Backpack, Camping Chair and Furniture, Luggage, Sleeping Bag, different kinds of Knit & Woven Garments, Gazebo, Umbrella, Mattress and Furniture Frame. 9380 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.
Mentionable, there are two other tent manufacturing companies in Chattogram and Karnaphuli EPZs under the same owner.
An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Campvalley Chittagong Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday. Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Hong Woo Lee, Chairman of Campvalley Chittagong signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.
Mentionable, before this BEPZA signed lease agreement with five other companies to set up industry in BEPZA Economic Zone. The companies will invest US$ 60 million where 23,582 Bangladeshi Nationals will get employment opportunities.


