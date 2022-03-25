Video
Taka depreciates by 1.65pc against dollar amid rising inflation

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

The exchange rate of the US dollar on the interbank money market has increased to Tk 86.2 amid pressure of a higher inflation on the country's economy.
The taka weakened further against the greenback amid a massive surge in import costs in the current fiscal year that prompted the central bank to allow appreciation of the US dollar against the taka.
The exchange rate of US dollar appreciated by 1.65 per cent to Tk 86.2 on Thursday from Tk 84.8 at the beginning of August 2021.
'Though the depreciation of taka against US dollar would create inflationary pressure on import-dependent essential commodities, a gradual depreciation of taka is essential to discourage imports especially the luxurious items and other unproductive items,' A senior banker told The Daily Observer.
Point-to-point inflation in February 2022 hit 6.17 per cent, 16 month high, as food prices have sharply gone up amid the prevailing high non-food inflation.
To check the inflationary pressure on essential kitchen commodities, the government should take fiscal measures like lowering import duty or other taxes applicable at import-level so that the depreciation of taka cannot fuel inflation of the items, he said.
Given a huge growth in import payments and a decline in remittance and its subsequent impact on the country's foreign exchange reserve, a depreciation of taka is required to release the pressure, he said.
A depreciation of taka would encourage exporters and discourage imports, he said. As the difference in exchange rate on formal and informal markets remains at up to Tk 3 even after the adjustment of 2.5 per cent incentive, it discourages formal flow of remittance, he said.
In the first eight months of FY22, the inflow of remittance dropped by 19.46 per cent, or $3.25 billion, to $13.44 billion from $16.69 billion in the same period of the previous year.
On the other hand, the country's import payments rose by 46.23 per cent to $46.67 billion in July-January of FY22 against $31.92 billion in the same period of the previous year.
Though the country's export earnings grew by 29.23 per cent to $27.98 billion in the first seven months of FY22 against $21.65 billion in the same period of FY21.
As a result, the country's trade deficit rose to a record high at $18.7 billion at the end of January of FY22 against a deficit of $10.27 billion in July-January of FY21.


