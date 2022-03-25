Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

City Bank wins IFC best bank recognition in South Asia

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Business Desk

City Bank wins IFC best bank recognition in South Asia

City Bank wins IFC best bank recognition in South Asia

City Bank has recently been honored with the 'Best Issuing Bank in South Asia' accolade from International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Allen Forlemu, Regional Industry Director, Financial Institutions Group, recently handed over the award to Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman, City Bank, says a press release.
Among others Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal of IFC, Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO, City Bank, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD and Chief Business Officer, City Bank and other senior officials from both organizations attended the programme.
Through this award City Bank has been recognized as the most successful partner bank in South Asia for the utilization of IFC's Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) fund and good performance under this programme. From a total network of over 500 partner banks of IFC, 46 Banks have won these awards in 48 categories, based on a competitive process.
Since 2012, City Bank has been participating with IFC under their GTFP program as an Issuing Bank. In 2021, City Bank became the first Bangladeshi Bank to enroll in GTFP as a Confirming Bank.
The award is a testament to City Bank's endeavors to provide the best trade solutions to its clients by increasing financing capacity and improving operational efficiency, financial health and risk management.
Such initiatives also led to City Bank winning the 'Leading Partner Bank in Bangladesh' award under Asian Development Bank's trade facilitation program in 2020 and 2021. City Bank is also availing Islamic Trade Finance Facility of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC, a member of Islamic Development Bank Group) with their highest limit for FI purposes in the world.
City Bank has also partnered with other DFIs like OeEB (The Development Bank of Austria), CDC (UK), Norfund (Norway), FMO (Netherlands), etc. Through this extensive network, the bank arranges guarantees against its trade deals and direct funding to support the transactions, extending its reach and capabilities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ProbFly IT expands beyond boundary
Australian envoy honours Kishwar Chowdhury
Ukraine sunflower scarcity a boon for olive oil
DG Food floats tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat
FICCI urged to bring more foreign investments in BD
Islami Bank Securities Ltd holds AGM
Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank and Muallem Chowdhury
Hong Kong firm to invest $54m in BD economic zones


Latest News
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Fire at Feni food factory doused
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft