

Walton launches energy efficient air conditioners

The ultra energy saving AC of 'Inverna' series received 5.5 star energy rating certificate from Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), says a press release.

In addition, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) test found that in Eco Mode, the 1 ton AC consumes electricity worth Tk 2.19 per hour only which means this is the most energy efficient air conditioner in Bangladesh as well as in the subcontinent.

Mentionable, star rating refers the energy saving capability of electronics products. The higher star rating of a product indicates higher energy efficiency. In Bangladesh, only Walton AC has 3 or more BSTI certified star ratings.

On Monday, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Sponsor-Director SM Mahbubul Alam unveiled the 5.5 star rating AC at its corporate office in Dhaka.

Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, CEO of Plaza Trade Mohammad Rayhan, AC's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Mohammad Tanvir Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Chief R&I (Research and Innovation) Officer Tapash Kumer Mojumder, Chief Production Officer Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen and Amin Khan, Chief Quality Management Officer Tahasinul Haque, AC's Deputy CBO Sandip Biswas and AC's R&I Chief Ariful Islam were present at that time.

Officials concerned said that considering the country's overall AC sales volume in next financial year, the use of Walton's 5.5 star AC will save 725,743,800 kw-h electricity which is equivalent to more than Tk 377 crore in price. Moreover, this will reduce carbon emissions by 279411.36 tons.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Mahbubul Alam said: Walton is producing the most energy efficient products with constant research from our strong R&I team consisting of skilled and talented engineers from home and abroad. Walton AC is breaking its own records in energy efficiency thanks to its R&I team's regular research and technological advances. AC is no longer a luxury product rather it has become general commodity for the people of all walks of life for its affordable price and less power consumption.

CFC gas-free globally recognized R-32 refrigerant has been used in the eco-friendly Inverna AC's compressor. It has many advance features including smart control and turbo mode. Walton AC is also very durable due to its louvered finned tube evaporator and microchannel condenser.

Meanwhile, Walton AC customers may get sure cashback of up to Tk 10 lakh or crores of free products under its ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-14'. Walton AC has installment and EMI facilities along with free installation service. Moreover, customers can purchase new ACs of Walton at 25 percent discount in exchange of their old or used ACs of any brands. Walton is providing one year replacement facility and 10 years guaranty on inverter AC compressor.









