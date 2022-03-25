Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Putin tells Europe to pay for gas in rubles

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MOSCOW, March 24: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.
Immediately after his announcement, the ruble -- which has plummeted since the start of the Ukraine conflict -- strengthened against the dollar and euro, while gas prices rose.
"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting.
He added, however, that Russia will continue supplying the volume of gas outlined in its contracts.
Putin ordered Russia's central bank to implement the new payment system within a week, saying it must be "transparent" and will involve the purchase of rubles on Russia's domestic market.
Putin also hinted that other Russian exports may be affected.
Later Wednesday the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced it too will insist its international partners pay it in rubles.
"We will also conclude all our external agreements in rubles," Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.
"It is clear that delivering our goods to the European Union, the United States and receiving dollars, euros, other currencies no longer makes sense to us," Putin said. Ukraine was quick to denounce Russia's "economic war" on the EU and its efforts to "strengthen the ruble".
"But the West could hit Russia with an oil embargo that would cause the Russian economy to plunge," Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.
"This is now a key economic battle, and the West must collectively win it," he added.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, whose country imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia before the conflict, said Putin's demand was a breach of contract and that Berlin will discuss with European partners "how we would react to that".
Austria's OMV energy company said Wednesday that it would still keep paying for Russian gas in euros despite the announcement.
"We don't have any other basis for the contract. I wouldn't be able to do otherwise," OMV CEO Alfred Stern told Austrian television.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ProbFly IT expands beyond boundary
Australian envoy honours Kishwar Chowdhury
Ukraine sunflower scarcity a boon for olive oil
DG Food floats tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat
FICCI urged to bring more foreign investments in BD
Islami Bank Securities Ltd holds AGM
Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank and Muallem Chowdhury
Hong Kong firm to invest $54m in BD economic zones


Latest News
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Fire at Feni food factory doused
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft