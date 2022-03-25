Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022
Facing Ukraine shock, Egypt requests new IMF loan

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, March 24: Egypt will apply for a new loan from the IMF, the Washington-based crisis lender announced Wednesday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused inflation to spike in the Middle Eastern nation.
"The rapidly changing global environment and spillovers related to the war in Ukraine are posing important challenges for countries around the world, including Egypt," the lender's mission chief in Egypt Celine Allard said in a statement. "In that context, the Egyptian authorities have requested the International Monetary Fund's support to implement their comprehensive economic program."
Egypt is heavily reliant on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine, and its inflation rate hit 10 percent in February amid a wider spike in global commodity prices caused by the war.    -AFP


