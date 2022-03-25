Unilever Global Best Employer Brand in Bangladesh

Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022
Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has been recognised as "The Global Best Employer Brand" 2022 in Bangladesh by World HRD Congress at its 30th edition in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The award was handed over to UBL Human Resource Director Sakshi Handa, at an event attended by renowned HR leaders from across the world, says a press release.
Unilever Bangladesh was identified as the Best Employer Brands at the national level through independent research. The award recognises Unilever Bangladesh's exemplary efforts in translating and combining vision with action, integrating its HR strategy with business, and cultivating competencies for the future to enable the organisation to be future-fit. The entire research was chaired by Professor Dr. Indira Parikh, President, Antardisha (Directions from Within).
The Global Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 features the top organisations from across the globe who have displayed exemplary practices in HR and the use of marketing communications effectively for human resources development. For the last three decades, the World HRD Congress has been bringing together thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.
Speaking on this milestone, UBL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar said: "The Global Best Employer Brands Award reflects the long-standing commitment towards developing a future-fit organisation by transforming our vision into action for the betterment of the society and the country. Unilever Bangladesh has been retaining its position as a market leader by constantly evolving and enhancing our HR and Employer Brand strategies. This enables UBL to consistently remain as "The Top Employer of Choice" across all sectors."
Sakshi Handa said, "Unilever Bangladesh takes immense pride in being "The Global Best Employer Brand" at the prestigious World HRD Congress. This award is a testament to Unilever's drive to make a true impact in the society through its dynamic role as a development partner of the Bangladesh government.  This award inspires us in our endeavor of enabling youth empowerment by harnessing the power of our league of future leaders."
The accolade entitles UBL to use "The Employer Brand Award" logo for 1 year in all marketing communications as well as internal communications for employment, talent management, annual reports, business presentations, and communications with external parties including advertisements.
Earlier, Unilever Bangladesh has also won the number one Employer of Choice title across all sectors through a survey conducted by Universum.


