Equity markets mixed, oil falls as investors track Ukraine war

HONG KONG, March 24: Equity markets were mixed Thursday as investors contemplate the impact of surging inflation and central bank plans to sharply hike interest rates, while oil prices dipped but remain elevated on fears of further Russia sanctions that could hit already thin supplies.

The recent rally across equities over the past week appears to have run its course for now as investors nervously track developments in the Ukraine war, with efforts to reach a diplomatic solution crawling along.

All eyes are on meetings this week of NATO, where Joe Biden and other leaders are expected to discuss further punishing Moscow for the month-long invasion, while the European Union is still debating a possible embargo on Russian oil.

A warning from Russia that repairs at a terminal near a Black Sea port may take up to two months, causing a drop in exports of about one million barrels per day, added to supply worries.

Both main contracts rallied more than five percent Wednesday -- with Brent back above $120 -- and they continued to advance in early Asian business before falling back in the afternoon.

There was a little support from speculation about progress in the Iran nuclear deal, which could lead to the release of Tehran's crude back onto world markets.

Will Sungchil Yun of VI Investment Corp told Bloomberg News: "There are worries around both supply as well as demand, which may keep prices rather volatile.

"But if fresh sanctions are slapped on Russia, we're looking at another leg up."

The surge in oil markets has fanned already sky-high inflation -- it is at a 40-year high in the United States and a 30-year high in Britain -- putting pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy before prices run out of control.

In light of that, the Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish. -AFP









